Pakistan Railways Reduces 10pc Train Fares

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2024 | 03:06 PM

Fares for all AC classes on express and mail trains will see a 10% decrease along with a similar reduction for economy class fares on all passenger trains

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2024) In a positive development for travelers, Pakistan Railways on Saturday announced a 10% reduction in train fares.

The railways officials said that the fares for all AC classes on express and mail trains will see a 10% decrease, along with a similar reduction for economy class fares on all passenger trains. This fare adjustment will be effective from September 23.

Additionally, a local private tv report stated that the railways plans to operate ten passenger trains under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The trains under consideration for privatization include Karachi Express, Awam Express, Hazara Express, Bahauddin Zakariya Express, Mehr Express, Sukkur Express, Chenab Express, Mehran Express, Mohenjodaro Passenger Train, and Rawalpindi Passenger Train.

Officials said that the first phase of privatization would commence shortly, with these ten trains being transferred to private operators.

The applications, they said, were sought from interested parties, and the technical bidding process is expected to take place on the same day.

More Stories From Business