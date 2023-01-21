UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways To Run Greenline Express Train Again From Jan 27

Pakistan Railways to run Greenline Express Train again from Jan 27

The latest reports suggest that  the train will run between Margala Railway Station in Islamabad and Karachi with stops at Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad and Drig Road.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2023) Pakistan Railways on Saturday decided to restore Greenline Express train between Islamabad and Karachi with newly imported Chinese coaches from 27th of this month.

Pakistan Railways said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would soon inaugurate the train operation.

The train would run between Margala Railway Station in Islamabad and Karachi with stops at Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad and Drig Road. There will be no stop at Drig Road on return.

The rack of the train would consist of AC business, AC Parlour, AC Standard and Economy Class coaches.

The train with high class facilities shall have separate cabins for women passengers in AC and Economy Class coaches.

Booking and reservation of the train has been started.

Salman Sadiq, Meanwhile, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways on current charge basis for three months after his service was regularized by the Prime Minister.

