UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways To Spend Rs14b On Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit Infrastructure

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2023 | 11:03 AM

Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure

The reports reports say the Railways Ministry is expected to receive the amount from federal government soon to start the rehabilitation work.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2023) Pakistan Railways will spend 14 billion rupees on rehabilitation of its infrastructure massively damaged by devastating rains and floods in Balochistan.

According to the reports, the Railways Ministry is expected to receive the amount from Federal government soon to start the rehabilitation work.

Pakistan Railways suspended its train operations at various sections, mostly in Balochistan and Sindh, after the flash floods washed away the tracks in both provinces.

Besides it, for affected institutions, especially the schools in Gilgit-Baltistan, Minister Education Gilgit Baltistan Raja Muhammad Azam Khan said that natural calamities affected Schools in the province would be re-constructed on priority basis.

This he said while talking to media persons during his official visit to various educational institutions in Hunza.

Raja Azam Khan said special attention was being given for completion of ongoing development projects in the education department by the end of June this year.

He inspected schools, met with schools management committees and teachers.

On the occasion, he assured to address the genuine problems being faced by the teachers on priority basis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Education Visit Gilgit Baltistan June Media From Government Billion Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilatera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilateral relations

11 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

17 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

17 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.