Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2023) Pakistan Railways will spend 14 billion rupees on rehabilitation of its infrastructure massively damaged by devastating rains and floods in Balochistan.

According to the reports, the Railways Ministry is expected to receive the amount from Federal government soon to start the rehabilitation work.

Pakistan Railways suspended its train operations at various sections, mostly in Balochistan and Sindh, after the flash floods washed away the tracks in both provinces.

Besides it, for affected institutions, especially the schools in Gilgit-Baltistan, Minister Education Gilgit Baltistan Raja Muhammad Azam Khan said that natural calamities affected Schools in the province would be re-constructed on priority basis.

This he said while talking to media persons during his official visit to various educational institutions in Hunza.

Raja Azam Khan said special attention was being given for completion of ongoing development projects in the education department by the end of June this year.

He inspected schools, met with schools management committees and teachers.

On the occasion, he assured to address the genuine problems being faced by the teachers on priority basis.