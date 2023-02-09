UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways To Take Advantage Of Economic Boom From Investment Of Companies In Gwadar: DC

Published February 09, 2023

Pakistan Railways to take advantage of economic boom from investment of companies in Gwadar: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch on Thursday said that the economic growth in Gwadar due to the extensive investment of Chinese companies and the interest of other countries has also attracted Pakistan Railways to build its own strong system in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch on Thursday said that the economic growth in Gwadar due to the extensive investment of Chinese companies and the interest of other countries has also attracted Pakistan Railways to build its own strong system in Gwadar.

He expressed these views while discussing the ongoing mega projects in Gwadar. He said that Pakistan Railways Gwadar established offices and appointed officers and other staff and entrusted them with the task of increasing relations with Chinese companies operating in Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port and Free Zones.

He said that Pakistan Railways would build its strong system in Gwadar and could take full advantage of the economic boom here in the future.

In another briefing, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch said that from the first of March, Gwadar would get 100 MW of additional electricity from Iran.

God willing Gwadar will have 24/7 electricity supply. He said this will boost industry, tourism and real estate business in Gwadar.

He said that to meet the electricity needs of Gwadar, the governments of Pakistan and Iran had signed an agreement to supply 100 megawatts of additional electricity in June 2022.

He said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, during his to Gwadar last year, had directed the concerned authorities to complete the project in a short period of time saying that while the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had approved the 132 KV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar last June.

Construction of the second circuit stringing of 132 KV, construction of the transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar (94 km) will be completed at a cost of Rs 2,322.940 million while Gwadar depends on imported electricity from Iran and 132, the construction of the KV line will connect the coastal city to the national grid for the first time, the DC said.

