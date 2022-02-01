Pakistan raises $1 bn successfully through International Sukuk

The government successfully raised US$ 1.0 billion through the issuance of International Sukuk, said a press release issued by the ministry of finance here on Tuesday

The transaction generated great interest as leading global investors from Asia, middle East, Europe and the US participated in the order book.

The transaction's success is a testimony to the investors' confidence in the country's economic revival and long-term stability and growth.

The response was overwhelmingly strong and the order-books were oversubscribed (peaked at US$ 2.7 billion) consisting of orders from high quality investors.

After careful consideration, the government decided to raise US$ 1 billion, the press release added.

This is the first issuance under the government's newly established 'Trust Certificate Issuance Programme' and the first time, the government has issued International Sukuk with a 7 Year maturity.

The program will allow Pakistan to tap the market at short notice.

The government intends to make full use of this program and become a regular issuer of sukuk in the International Capital Markets.

