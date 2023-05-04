Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve SDGs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The commitment was expressed by Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while talking to Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development Mamta Murthi, who called on him in Islamabad to discuss needs for Human Development in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2023) Pakistan has expressed its commitment to work closely with the World Bank to achieve the shared goals of sustainable development in the country.

The meeting focused on the key areas where human development is needed the most, and how the World Bank can assist in meeting these needs.

Both sides discussed potential areas of collaboration, including education, healthcare, and social protection, youth and capital development, population planning and nutrition.

They agreed to continue the dialogue and work towards a concrete plan of action in the near future.