UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reaffirms To Work Closely WB To Achieve SDGs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:56 AM

Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve SDGs

The commitment was expressed by Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while talking to Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development Mamta Murthi, who called on him in Islamabad to discuss needs for Human Development in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2023) Pakistan has expressed its commitment to work closely with the World Bank to achieve the shared goals of sustainable development in the country.

The commitment was expressed by Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while talking to Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development Mamta Murthi, who called on him in Islamabad to discuss needs for Human Development in Pakistan.

The meeting focused on the key areas where human development is needed the most, and how the World Bank can assist in meeting these needs.

Both sides discussed potential areas of collaboration, including education, healthcare, and social protection, youth and capital development, population planning and nutrition.

They agreed to continue the dialogue and work towards a concrete plan of action in the near future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Bank Education Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Recent Stories

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 FM leaves for India to participate in SCO CFM Meet ..

FM leaves for India to participate in SCO CFM Meeting in Goa

19 minutes ago
 PM to represent Pakistan in King’s coronation ce ..

PM to represent Pakistan in King’s coronation ceremony in London

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

3 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.