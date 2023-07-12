Pakistan receives $1bln from UAE: Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani said on Wednesday that Pakistan received a $1 billion deposit from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"In addition to the $2 billion received from Saudi Arabia announced yesterday, Pakistan has received a $1 billion deposit from the UAE today", which would further strengthen Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, he said in a tweet.

The PM's coordinator sad more inflows were expected soon including from the International Monetary Fund (first tranche of Stand-By Arrangement after IMF Board approval) and multilateral development partners.