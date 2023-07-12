- Home
Pakistan Receives $1bln From UAE: Coordinator To The Prime Minister On Economy And Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 11:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani said on Wednesday that Pakistan received a $1 billion deposit from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
"In addition to the $2 billion received from Saudi Arabia announced yesterday, Pakistan has received a $1 billion deposit from the UAE today", which would further strengthen Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, he said in a tweet.
The PM's coordinator sad more inflows were expected soon including from the International Monetary Fund (first tranche of Stand-By Arrangement after IMF Board approval) and multilateral development partners.