Pakistan Receives $6m From China For Housing Projects In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan receives $6m from China for housing projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Pakistan has received a grant of $6 million from China for the construction of houses in Balochistan.

The monthly foreign economic assistance report released by the Economic Affairs Division for July 2025 reveals that the grant of $6 million from China has been disbursed.

Speaking to Wealth Pakistan, Adviser to Finance Minister Khurram Shehzad said that the Chinese support is focused on the reconstruction of houses in Balochistan province, which is often impacted by floods and other natural challenges.

He said this contribution underscores China’s commitment to Pakistan’s development and its role in strengthening infrastructure and housing capacity in one of the country’s most vulnerable areas.

He said the aid will directly impact displaced families, providing them with durable housing solutions in the wake of devastating environmental events.

The assistance aligns with Pakistan’s broader reconstruction and recovery strategies, where international partnerships like the one with China play a pivotal role, he added.

Prominent economist Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq told Wealth Pakistan that the Chinese grant for the reconstruction of houses will spur local economic activity, create jobs, and enhance community resilience, paving the way for future infrastructural developments.

It is noteworthy that this grant is part of China’s broader development assistance to Pakistan, which also includes funding for infrastructure, energy, and scientific research projects. The strong bilateral ties between the two nations continue to thrive, with China remaining a major partner in Pakistan’s economic progress.

