UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Receives First ADB-funded Consignment To Combat COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:55 PM

Pakistan receives first ADB-funded consignment to combat COVID-19

ADB says the first consignment of ADB-funded medical equipment and supplies to strengthen hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, isolation units, and other medical facilities has started arriving to Pakistan for fight against Coronavirus.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) Pakistan received first Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded emergency medical equipments and supplies to combat novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) here on Saturday

The first consignment of ADB-funded medical equipment and supplies to strengthen hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, isolation units, and other medical facilities has started arriving here, the ADB said in a message through its official twitter account.

Responding to Pakistan’s emergency assistance requests, ADB swiftly re-purposed $50 million from Pakistan’s National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to procure the urgently required supplies, it added.

The consignment was procured by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the equipment would be distributed to medical centers nationwide.

The ADB had announced to repurpose $50 million from Pakistan’s NDRMF to support the Government of Pakistan’s preventive and response efforts to fight the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The funds, which form part of ADB’s series of support for Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19, will help to procure medical equipment and supplies to strengthen hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, isolation units, and other medical facilities in the country.

The funds included the reallocation of $30 million of previously approved but unutilized resources from ADB to NDRMF.

Following a request for emergency support from the Government of Pakistan, ADB swiftly processed a change in scope in its NDRMF project, enabling the repurposing and immediate use of these resources in the fight against COVID-19. In addition, NDRMF has provided $20 million using capital gains from its endowment fund financed by ADB to support the government’s COVID-19 response.

These funds complement the financing approved on 2 April by the World Bank under its Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Twitter April Asian Development Bank From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai-based charities distribute over 30,000 daily ..

16 minutes ago

Another teenage girl injured due to unprovoked fir ..

17 minutes ago

Jane Goodall says 'disrespect for animals' caused ..

28 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Troops Disinfect Retirement Homes ..

28 minutes ago

Corona safety kits handed over to Punjab Highway P ..

28 minutes ago

3 developers of illegal housing colony booked in F ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.