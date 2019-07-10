UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Receives First Tranche Of $991.4mln Under Extended Fund Facility (EFF)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:01 PM

Pakistan receives first tranche of $991.4mln under Extended Fund Facility (EFF)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received first tranche of $991.4 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to help the country reduce economic vulnerabilities and generate sustainable and balanced growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received first tranche of $991.4 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to help the country reduce economic vulnerabilities and generate sustainable and balanced growth.

"The SBP has received IMF first tranche of $991.4 million which is equivalent to SDR 716 million," said SBP Chief Spokesman in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The IMF on July 3 had approved a loan of $6 billion for Pakistan, a 39-month extended arrangement, to support the country's economic reform programme.

After approval of the loan under EFF by the Executive Board of IMF, Pakistan was eligible to immediately receive first tranche of $1 billion.

The fund will quarterly review the performance of Pakistan over 39 months, while the programme would focus on a decisive fiscal consolidation to reduce public debt and build resilience while expanding social spending.

It will also try to ensure a flexible, market-determined exchange rate to restore competitiveness and rebuild official reserves besides eliminating quasi-fiscal losses in the energy sector, strengthening institutions and enhancing transparency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Turkish Lira July From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Women shot dead by her 7 year old son in Mongolia ..

3 minutes ago

Customs intercept 14 living scorpions in E China

3 minutes ago

Giving up alcohol may significantly boost mental h ..

5 minutes ago

These diets and supplements may not really protect ..

5 minutes ago

Switching off this enzyme reversed prediabetes in ..

5 minutes ago

IMF releases first tranche of $991.4 million unde ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.