UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Receives Fresh Tranche Of $ 498.7m From IMF

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:24 PM

Pakistan receives fresh tranche of $ 498.7m from IMF

The State Bank of Pakistan says it has received IMF tranche of $498.7 million dollars under the Extended Fund Facility.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Pakistan on Wednesday received the fresh tranche of 498.7 million Dollars from International Monetary Fund.

According to State Bank of Pakistan, the Bank has received IMF tranche of 498.

7 million dollars under the Extended Fund Facility.

Earlier on March 25, the International Monetary Fund approved 500 million dollars disbursement for Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility, bringing the total budget support under the arrangement to about 2 billion dollars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF State Bank Of Pakistan Budget Bank March From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully concludes first-ever 3-tranc ..

11 minutes ago

Aug 5, 2019 decision widened trust deficit between ..

11 minutes ago

APHC, others seek release of detainees amid growin ..

11 minutes ago

Another batch of anti-COVID CanSino vaccine will a ..

26 minutes ago

UAE pledges to work with African states during UN ..

57 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 78 more lives in Pakistan over las ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.