Pakistan Receives IMF Document For Reviews

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Pakistan receives IMF document for reviews

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday received Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for combined 7th and 8th reviews under Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said.

"Early this morning, the Government of Pakistan has received an MEFP from the IMF for combined 7th and 8th reviews," the minister tweeted.

