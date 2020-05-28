UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Receives Large Int’l Orders For Export Of Face Masks, Says Razak Dawood

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 03:29 PM

Pakistan receives large Int’l orders for export of face masks, says Razak Dawood

Advisor to PM on Commerce Razak Dawood has described it a major breakthrough and congratulated the exporters for this achievement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood said that Pakistani exporters obtained large orders of face masks from United States, Canada and Europe.

In his tweets today, he described it a major breakthrough and congratulated the exporters for the achievement.

Razak Dawood said it is part of our strategy to diversify into new segments.

In another tweet, he wrote: “ It is part of our strategy to diversify into new segments and this has been achieved by the exporters through their own efforts. I’m sharing this information with others to encourage them to seek more orders from different parts of the world.

The Advisor said it will also encourage other exporters to seek more orders from different parts of the world.

