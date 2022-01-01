UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Records 32 % Exports Growth To Canada

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Pakistan records 32 % exports growth to Canada

Consul General of Pakistan in Canada Abdul Hameed Saturday said that due to Pakistan's strong bilateral and political relations with Canada, a healthy 32 percent exports growth to Canada was witnessed in the first nine months of the last year

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Consul General of Pakistan in Canada Abdul Hameed Saturday said that due to Pakistan's strong bilateral and political relations with Canada, a healthy 32 percent exports growth to Canada was witnessed in the first nine months of the last year.

He was addressing an online public forum-cum-katchehry arranged by Pakistan High Commission in Canada. Pakistan's charg� d'affaires in Canada Shahbaz Malik, Consul General of Pakistan Vancouver Janbaz Khan and Consul General of Montreal Ishtiak Ahmed Akil also addressed the online forum, a press release of the High Commission said.

Abdul Hameed assured Pakistani expatriates in Canada and North America of full cooperation and assistance in prompt provision of consular services.

He also highlighted the diplomatic, political, educational and commercial engagements and exchanges between Pakistan and Canada which culminated in recent visit by deputy foreign minister of Canada to Pakistan to attend the 4th round of bilateral talks between both the countries.

He said the promotion of bilateral educational linkages and educational opportunities for Pakistani students in Canada had also been given a renewed impetus in recent months, and already in the past 40 days two well-attended webinars had been arranged to discuss and explore avenues for furthering exchanges and cooperation in the field of education.

During the online forum, various issues were highlighted and addressed, including voting of overseas Pakistanis in the general election 2023, power of attorney for transfer of land in Pakistan, encashment of saving certificates by overseas Pakistanis and employees old-age benefits of former government employees residing abroad etc.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Education Canada Visit Vancouver Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Alibaba hosts ‘Pakistan Seller Summit’ to open ..

Alibaba hosts ‘Pakistan Seller Summit’ to open doors of opportunities to 190 ..

6 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah approaches FIA for action over smoking ..

Alizeh Shah approaches FIA for action over smoking video

6 minutes ago
 Govt's lauded for tackling multiple challenges des ..

Govt's lauded for tackling multiple challenges despite Covid-19 last year: Senat ..

8 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram delivers message for youth on eve of N ..

Wasim Akram delivers message for youth on eve of New Year

37 minutes ago
 1,006 'criminals' arrested during December

1,006 'criminals' arrested during December

8 minutes ago
 Gepco issues power shutdown schedule

Gepco issues power shutdown schedule

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.