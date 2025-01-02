Pakistan records exponential growth in exports to Kenya in 2024: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday lauded Pakistan’s remarkable growth in exports to Kenya during 2024, from $310 million in 2023 to $421 million in 2024, calling it a testament to the country’s efforts to diversify its markets and strengthen trade relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday lauded Pakistan’s remarkable growth in exports to Kenya during 2024, from $310 million in 2023 to $421 million in 2024, calling it a testament to the country’s efforts to diversify its markets and strengthen trade relations.

The increase in exports from January to December, 2024 is the highest recorded in the past five years,said a press release issued here.

It reflects the dedication and teamwork of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), TDAP, and the Commercial Section of the High Commission in Nairobi,” said the minister.

According to the latest data, Pakistan’s exports to Kenya witnessed a substantial surge from January to December 2024, marking a milestone in trade relations between the two nations.

This achievement is attributed to the relentless efforts of the Commercial Counsellor of Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi, Adeela Younis which under the guidance of Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal, Secretary Commerce, CE, TDAP, Secretary TDAP and High Commissioner of Kenya Ibrar Hussain Khan actively promoted Pakistani products across various regions in Kenya and facilitated connections with genuine buyers.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) also played a pivotal role by organizing exhibitions that provided a platform for Kenyan importers to engage with Pakistani exporters, leading to significant trade deals.

The collaborative efforts of MOC, TDAP, and the Commercial Section of Nairobi High Commission were instrumental in achieving this success.

Commenting on the development, the minister expressed optimism about the future of bilateral trade with Kenya. “InshaAllah, this growth will not only enhance our trade footprint in East Africa but also help us offset our tea import bill.” he remarked.

This remarkable export growth underscores Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its global trade outreach and fostering economic stability through strategic partnerships and innovative marketing strategies.