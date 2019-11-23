UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects US Diplomat's Allegations Against CPEC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:15 PM

Pakistan rejects US diplomat's allegations against CPEC

Pakistan has rejected the statement by a United States diplomat against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) saying that the views are based on wrong analysis and incorrect assessment of the facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan has rejected the statement by a United States diplomat against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) saying that the views are based on wrong analysis and incorrect assessment of the facts.

Commenting on the speech on CPEC by the US diplomat, spokesman of the Ministry of Planning and Development said in statement issued on Saturday clarified that major share of CPEC investment are allocated to energy projects.

It is worthwhile to note that all the energy projects are in Independent Power Producers (IPP) mode and thus bearing no financial liabilities on the government of Pakistan. For infrastructure projects, the amount is USD 5.8 billion and that too concessionary loan at 2.34% with tenor of 25 years.

Similarly, CPEC outflows are spread over 20-25 years, starting from 2021, with an option of even further deferral thus putting Pakistan in much better position in terms of repayments.

The IMF officials during the last visit also endorsed the factual stance by stating that they had full access to borrowing and maturity terms of the CPEC projects and its loans were manageable.

Regarding employment opportunities in the infrastructure development phase, Primary data collected from 12 projects under CPEC revealed that of 81,121 total workforce in these projects, more than 90% are Pakistani workers.

Elaborating further, the spokesman stated that the first phase of CPEC focused on laying the foundations of development through creation of physical infrastructure and overcoming the energy deficit, vital for the growth of every economy.

The thrust in the current phase is industrial and agricultural cooperation. Nine SEZs have been prioritized, three of which are on fast-track development.

Ground breaking of Rashakai would be taking place by the end of this year.

Export oriented and import substitution industries not only from China rather businesses and capital from all over the world would be attracted through special incentive investment packages which would be announced soon. Employment would be generated not only in the industrial relocation and joint ventures but also through agriculture growth and agri-exports.

In short, CPEC projects are not adding to the woes of the country in terms of debt burden. Its share in the overall debt is less than 6% whereas its contribution to socio-economic development is promising.

By removing the energy and infrastructure bottlenecks in its first phase and now gearing up to kick start industrialization through special economic zones, social sector development through Chinese grants in addition to improving service delivery in various sectors including tourism, CPEC will prove to be a platform for Pakistan's path to development and symbol of shared growth for others to emulate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF World Import China Agriculture Visit CPEC United States United States Dollars All From Government Share Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Sharifs family of absconders, criminals: Faisal Va ..

1 minute ago

Govt not worried about foreign funding case : Faru ..

3 minutes ago

Two teams constituted to investigate Laraib murder ..

3 minutes ago

China defector to Australia is 'unemployed' fugiti ..

3 minutes ago

Canada beat Russia to reach first Davis Cup final

3 minutes ago

Diplomatic Missions Hold Charity Event in Syria's ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.