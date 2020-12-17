Pakistan repays $1bln to SA as second installment of a $3bln soft loan

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say the first installment of $1 billion has returned to Saudi Arabia last month and this is the second installment and third and final installment will be paid next month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) Pakistan repaid $1 billion to Saudi Arabia as the second installment of a $3 billion soft loan, the reports said on Thursday.

Pakistan got a commercial load from China to return the installment of the Saudi loan. The country’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $13.

3 billion after repayment of the second installment.

Saudi Arabia in Oct 2018 had agreed to provide US$ 6.2 billion worth of financial package to Pakistan for three years. This included US$ three billion in cash assistance to address Pakistan’s balance of payment issue and US Dollar 3.2 billion worth of oil on deferred payments.

The country has already paid back US$ one billion to Saudi Arabia in May this year out of the three billion Dollars financing.