UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Repays $1bln To SA As Second Installment Of A $3bln Soft Loan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:21 PM

Pakistan repays $1bln to SA as second installment of a $3bln soft loan

The sources say the first installment of $1 billion has returned to Saudi Arabia last month and this is the second installment and third and final installment will be paid next month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) Pakistan repaid $1 billion to Saudi Arabia as the second installment of a $3 billion soft loan, the reports said on Thursday.

The sources said that the first installment of $ 1billion was returned to Saudi Arabia last month and this was the second installment and third and final installment would be paid next month.

Pakistan got a commercial load from China to return the installment of the Saudi loan. The country’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $13.

3 billion after repayment of the second installment.

Saudi Arabia in Oct 2018 had agreed to provide US$ 6.2 billion worth of financial package to Pakistan for three years. This included US$ three billion in cash assistance to address Pakistan’s balance of payment issue and US Dollar 3.2 billion worth of oil on deferred payments.

The country has already paid back US$ one billion to Saudi Arabia in May this year out of the three billion Dollars financing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Exchange Dollar China Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia May 2018 From Billion

Recent Stories

TCL Launched the Latest UHD TV P615 for an Immersi ..

13 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character buil ..

47 minutes ago

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

1 hour ago

Sindh governor calls on prime minister

16 minutes ago

National COVID positivity surges at 6.3 percent; 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Nigeria reports 930 new COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.