Pakistan repays $500 mln Eurobond, maintains steady debt servicing amid improved outlook

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Pakistan has successfully repaid its $500 million International Bond (Eurobond) that matured on September 30, 2025, in line with all its obligations, Advisor to Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said here on Wednesday.

The bond, issued in 2015 to global investors with a 10-year tenor, was settled on schedule, reflecting the country’s commitment to financial discipline, the advisor wrote on X.

He said, the timely debt servicing comes at a time when external buffers and liquidity have strengthened, sovereign ratings have been upgraded and investor confidence is improving, with Pakistan’s bonds recently trading at a premium.

He noted that the debt-to-GDP ratio had improved from 77 percent in FY20 to 70 percent in FY25, while the share of external debt in total public debt declined from 38 percent to 32 percent during the same period, reducing foreign exchange vulnerability.

Debt growth has also moderated sharply in FY25 compared to earlier years, Khurram Schehzad added.

Looking ahead, easing global borrowing costs alongside stronger fundamentals position Pakistan to access markets on more competitive terms and build a more sustainable debt profile, he added.

The repayment, Khurram emphasized, was a steady step forward—completed as expected—backed by stronger fundamentals, improved investor sentiment and a more resilient outlook.