Pakistan reserves figure $ 15.758 bn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stand dollars 15.758 billion, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on September 06, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to dollars 8,462.

3 million and the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 7,289.4 million.

During the week ending September 06, SBP's reserves increased by $182million to $8,462.3 million due to official inflows.