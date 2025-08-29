- Home
Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025 Launches Second Leg In Abidjan, Strengthening Trade Ties With Côte D’Ivoire
Published August 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Following the successful first leg of the Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025 in Accra, Ghana, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) officially launched the second phase today in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.
This landmark two-day event at the Novotel Plateau Hotel brings together 28 of Pakistan’s top rice exporting companies to showcase their premium Basmati and affordable milled rice offerings to prospective Ivorian buyers and importers, said release issued here on Friday.
In a video address to the gathering, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan emphasized that these road shows are about building enduring partnerships rather than mere trade transactions.
The minister highlighted that Pakistan, as the world’s fourth-largest rice exporter producing over nine million metric tons annually, is well-positioned to address West Africa’s growing rice needs through consistent supply, competitive pricing, and high-quality varieties.
He noted that Pakistani rice exports, valued at over US$ 4 billion in 2023-24 and reaching more than 100 countries globally, demonstrate the country’s capacity to serve as a reliable partner for West African food security.
Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to Côte d’Ivoire, positioned Pakistan’s mission as a vital bridge between Côte d’Ivoire and Pakistani exporters.
The Ambassador emphasized Pakistan’s unique position in the global rice market, noting the country’s 8% share in global rice trade and its status as the major exporter of brown Basmati rice worldwide.
He highlighted Pakistan’s robust agricultural sector that cultivates rice across 3.35 million hectares with an exportable surplus capacity of 6 million metric tons that can comfortably meet the combined import needs of Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal.
Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General of Agro and Food at TDAP and Head of the Pakistani delegation, presented Pakistan’s comprehensive rice value chain from cultivation to export.
DG Khokhar demonstrated how Pakistan’s rice processing involves multiple stages that enhance product quality, from Primary processing of paddy rice to secondary processing that creates milled products.
He emphasized Pakistan’s climate-resilient varieties and robust supply chain capabilities, with main producing areas in Sindh and Punjab provinces ensuring consistent year-round production.
Haseeb Ali Khan and Dawood Ali Mehkri, representing the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting Pakistan’s diverse rice portfolio of approximately 4.5 million metric tons of Basmati and 5 million metric tons of long-grain non-Basmati rice production. The REAP representatives emphasized Pakistan’s compelling value proposition for West Africa, demonstrating competitive pricing advantages compared to traditional suppliers from India, Thailand, and Vietnam, while highlighting the country’s reliability through robust supply chains and food safety compliance.
The presentations covered Pakistan’s comprehensive quality assurance framework, with mandatory aflatoxin testing by accredited laboratories before export and certification for geographical indications provided by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan.
The road show features extensive Business-to-Business sessions providing Pakistani exporters direct access to Ivorian rice importers and buyers, with meetings scheduled throughout both days to facilitate immediate business connections and establish long-term trade relationships.
Following the completion of the Abidjan leg, the Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025 will proceed to its final destination in Dakar, Senegal, completing this ambitious West African trade mission.
This comprehensive approach demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to building sustainable partnerships across the entire West African region, leveraging the country’s agricultural expertise to create reliable supply chains that benefit businesses and consumers throughout the region.
