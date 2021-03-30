Pakistan rupee gains Rs 0.74 value against US dollar

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) Pakistani rupee gained value by 74 paisas against the United States (US) Dollar in today’s in the inter-bank Currency market, the latest report said.

The local currency hit a 21-month high after 74 paisas appreciation to 153.30 against the greenback. The rupee had closed at 154.04 against the US dollar the other day.

The rupee gained considerable ground on the back of improved foreign exchange reserves, current account surplus, higher remittances besides less demand of dollar owing to the ongoing pandemic.

The rupee has recovered more than Rs 14 during the last seven months since it touched an all-time low of Rs 168.43 last year in August.

It may also mentioned here that International Monetary Fund (IMF) on March 26 gave a go-ahead to the release of the third tranche of around $500 million to Pakistan, reviving the $6 billion programme after it remained derailed for over a year owing to COVID-19.