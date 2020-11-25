UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rupee Gains Rs 0.81value Against US Dollar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:52 PM

Pakistan rupee gains Rs 0.81value against US dollar

The SBP has shared the local currency’ value against US dollar, saying that rupee is available at Rs 159. 28 in interbank trading.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) Pakistan rupee gained Rs 0.81 value against US dollar, the reports said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, State Bank of Pakistan shared the current status of local Currency against US dollar.

Last week, the Dollar reversed the trend witnessed during the last few months and was available for Rs160.72 in interbank trading on Friday. But the rupee managed to reduce these losses in the first two days of the current week.

However, the latest surge again pushed the dollar to its highest exchange rate in recent months.

