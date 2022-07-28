UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Rupee Reaches Rs239.5 In Interbank Market

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 28, 2022 | 12:33 PM

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

The latest reports say that the rupee Has appreciated by Rs3.48 as compared to previous close of Rs236.02.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th,2022) The Pakistani rupee continued its free fall and dropped to a record low against the US Dollar amid political crisis.

The latest reports said that greenback was being traded around Rs239.5 in interbank after appreciating by Rs3.48 compared to previous close of Rs236.02.

Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, however, said that they expected Pakistan to secure the $1.2 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which may help ease pressure on the country’s Currency and forex reserves.

“We assume IMF board approval of Pakistan’s new staff-level agreement” with the lender, said Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg.

“This will unlock significant additional financing from the IMF and other multilateral and bilateral sources and may well provide a significant confidence boost to the markets.”

The economic experts believed that the downfall of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar is owing to the political uncertainty in the country.

Political uncertainty dragged the local unit to historic low against the foreign currency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Dollar May Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

15 minutes ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron ..

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron visit: source

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.