Pakistan rupee touches historic low against US dollar

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2022) The spell of depreciation further pushed the Pakistani rupee towards free fall against the US Dollar on Tuesday.

The latest reports said that it happened due to the prevailing political situation.

In the interbank market, the dollar was being quoted over 185 when compared to the previous close of 184.09 against the greenback.