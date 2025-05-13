Open Menu

Pakistan, Russia Agree To Establish New Steel Mills In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan and Russia on Tuesday agreed to establish a new steel mill in Karachi aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The agreement reached during a meeting between Russian Representative Denis Nazaroof and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan.

“The Primary focus of the discussion was the establishment of new steel mills in Pakistan,” a news release said.

The two sides remained engaged in extensive talks on the potential collaboration between Pakistan and Russia in setting up a new steel mill in Karachi.

They agreed to form a joint working group to facilitate the development and implementation of this initiative.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized the Prime Minister's vision to increase investments in Pakistan.

He highlighted that this was an opportune time for foreign investors to invest in the country, noting that Pakistan has evolved as a strong and safe destination for international investment and business.

Furthermore, the SAPM underscored the potential for a remarkable collaboration between Pakistan and Russia in the steel industry, which could prove beneficial for both nations.

"Pakistan is a secure and thriving hub for investment, and the international community has recognized its potential," he added.

He also extended an invitation to all Russian businesspeople to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The meeting also marked an important step in further strengthening the ties between the two nations and opening new avenues for joint ventures in key sectors such as steel production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

10 minutes ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

5 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

5 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

5 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

6 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

11 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

19 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

20 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

20 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business