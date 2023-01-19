UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Russia Agree To Form Working Groups In Diverse Fields Including Energy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 05:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) of Pakistan and Russia on Thursday continued deliberations and reached an agreement to form working groups and further the existing cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields including energy, oil and gas.

The 8th three-day meeting of the IGC, which started here on Wednesday, reviewed the areas of cooperation and looked into ways and means of exploring new opportunities for strengthening bilateral relations.

Experts of the two countries held technical sessions and debated on possibilities to further deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment; agriculture; energy; industry; education; science and technology; information and communication technologies; finance, customs and communication, besides roads, postal service and railways.

The Russian side observed that the energy sector was the main focus because its Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov was himself leading the negotiations.

The two sides have decided to move forward together in the field of energy, and Pakistan would get the benefit of Russian expertise in the oil and gas sector.

The visiting delegation also suggested Pakistan take benefit of Russia's expertise in the field of science & technology and research.

On the last day of the meeting on Friday, there would be a main discussion on the implementation of the gas pipeline construction project titled "the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP)," oil and petroleum products delivery to Pakistan, Russian-Pakistani financial cooperation, implementation of the decisions and recommendations of the seventh meeting of the commission, besides cooperation in different sectors, before signing of the final protocol, as per the shared schedule.

More Stories From Business

