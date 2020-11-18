Pakistan, Russia finalize protocols for North-South Gas Pipeline execution

Pakistan and Russia Wednesday finalized the broad contours and parameters to lay high pressure gas transmission pipeline from Port Qasim, Karachi to Kasur (Punjab) for mitigating growing demand of the domestic and industrial consumers by transporting the imported RLNG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Russia Wednesday finalized the broad contours and parameters to lay high pressure gas transmission pipeline from Port Qasim, Karachi to Kasur (Punjab) for mitigating growing demand of the domestic and industrial consumers by transporting the imported RLNG.

The modalities were finalized during the two-day meeting of Russia-Pakistan Technical Committee, held here for the development of North South Gas Pipeline project, a joint communiqu of the forum issued by the Ministry of Energy Pakistan said.

The Russian delegation comprised representatives from the Ministry of Energy of Russian Federation, its Embassy in Pakistan and other Russian companies and corporations.

The Pakistani side included representation from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Law and Justice Division and Inter State Gas Systems (Private) Limited. The talks were also attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

During the first meeting of forum, both sides agreed in principle to implement the project through a special purpose company to be incorporated in Pakistan by both the parties. Pakistan would have the majority shareholding.

Both the sides affirmed maximum utilization of Russian and Pakistan materials, equipment and resources with an aim to enhance technical and operational capacity of Pakistani companies and human resource through mutual working and training.

The two countries agreed to sign a protocol for amendment in the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) earlier signed in 2015 between the two governments to reflect the revised implementation structure of the project after requisite approvals from respective governments.

To better reflect the close bilateral ties and strengthened cooperation of Pakistan and Russian Federation for the development of project, the project has been renamed from "North South Gas Pipeline Project" to "Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline ("PSGP") Project".

The recent developments after the decision apex court in a matter pertaining to the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) and availability of GIDC funds for project development were a key consideration in the process.

While giving the concluding remarks at session, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan lauded both the sides' technical committees for finalization of the protocol to the inter-governmental agreement to expedite the North-South Gas Pipeline Project implementation.

He said the government envisaged it as a first step towards the establishment of a strong bilateral relationship and strategic ties towards the Russian Federation.

The minister said the project would benefit both the countries and hoped that such cooperation between two states would continue in future.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Nadeem Babar said the North South Gas Pipeline was 'a stepping stone' towards greater cooperation between Pakistan and Russia in the energy sector.

He said Pakistan was fully committed for an early realization of the key project and looked forward to working with the Russian Federation in an efficient manner.

He shared Prime Minister Imran Khan's keenness for speedy execution of project.

'North-South Gas Pipeline Project' is a flagship strategic venture between the institutions of Pakistan and Russia, which shall strengthen the long term bilateral ties between the two countries through people-to-people contact. The project will begin a new era of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Russian Federation.

Pakistan and Russia are keenly interested to invest in the project and embark upon its timely, cost effective and successful implementation for the benefit of the people of Pakistan while ensuring optimum gas tariff.