Pakistan, Russia to sign agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Pakistan and Russia are set to sign a memorandum of understanding to promote agricultural cooperation aimed at developing the local agriculture sector and enhancing the productivity of agricultural products.

Russia will also provide technical assistance for modernizing fertilizer manufacturing plants in Pakistan to boost the output of fertilizers and meet local agricultural input requirements.

This consensus was reached during a meeting between Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khuriev, said a press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, with focus on enhancing cooperation in the industrial and agricultural sectors, as well as promoting trade and investment relations between the two countries came under discussion.

Rana Tanveer emphasized Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Russia, particularly in trade and investment.

He assured that Pakistan would offer all possible support to Russian investors to advance bilateral trade and investment ties.

The minister highlighted that modern agricultural machinery and other inputs were essential for increasing agricultural productivity. He noted that bilateral cooperation in agriculture would facilitate technology transfer, enhancing the productivity of both major and minor crops as well as livestock output.

Ambassador Khuriev invited agricultural experts from Pakistan to visit Russia and share their knowledge with Russian agri-scientists and experts, with the aim of improving per-acre crop output in their country.

He mentioned that Russia would supply modern agricultural machinery to Pakistan to support the promotion and development of the agricultural sector.

Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Amir Mohyudin and the Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum also attended the meeting.