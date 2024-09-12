Open Menu

Pakistan, Russia To Sign Agreement For Enhancing Agricultural, Industrial Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan, Russia to sign agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Pakistan and Russia are set to sign a memorandum of understanding to promote agricultural cooperation aimed at developing the local agriculture sector and enhancing the productivity of agricultural products.

Russia will also provide technical assistance for modernizing fertilizer manufacturing plants in Pakistan to boost the output of fertilizers and meet local agricultural input requirements.

This consensus was reached during a meeting between Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khuriev, said a press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, with focus on enhancing cooperation in the industrial and agricultural sectors, as well as promoting trade and investment relations between the two countries came under discussion.

Rana Tanveer emphasized Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Russia, particularly in trade and investment.

He assured that Pakistan would offer all possible support to Russian investors to advance bilateral trade and investment ties.

The minister highlighted that modern agricultural machinery and other inputs were essential for increasing agricultural productivity. He noted that bilateral cooperation in agriculture would facilitate technology transfer, enhancing the productivity of both major and minor crops as well as livestock output.

Ambassador Khuriev invited agricultural experts from Pakistan to visit Russia and share their knowledge with Russian agri-scientists and experts, with the aim of improving per-acre crop output in their country.

He mentioned that Russia would supply modern agricultural machinery to Pakistan to support the promotion and development of the agricultural sector.

Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Amir Mohyudin and the Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Russia Agriculture Visit All From Share P

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

60 minutes ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

1 hour ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

23 hours ago
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

23 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

23 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago

More Stories From Business