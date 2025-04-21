Open Menu

Pakistan, Rwanda Discuss Shipping Line Plan To Boost Regional Trade Integration

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 10:32 PM

Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boost regional trade integration

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe held a high-level meeting here on Monday to enhance economic cooperation and maritime connectivity between the both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe held a high-level meeting here on Monday to enhance economic cooperation and maritime connectivity between the both countries.

During the meeting, minister Junaid Chaudhry underscored Pakistan’s strategic maritime position, highlighting the country’s expanding port infrastructure, especially at Karachi and Gwadar.

He outlined Pakistan’s vision to transform into a regional maritime hub and invited Rwanda to explore investment and collaboration opportunities in this fast-growing sector.

Both sides discussed establishing a direct shipping line between Pakistan and Rwanda, a move expected to streamline trade, reduce logistics costs, and open new avenues for bilateral investment.

Minister Chaudhry emphasized that such connectivity would not only benefit both nations but also foster broader regional integration between South Asia and Africa.

Minister Nduhungirehe expressed Rwanda’s keen interest in forging robust maritime linkages with Pakistan. He praised Pakistan’s efforts to expand its maritime sector and highlighted the importance of cooperation in port development, logistics, and training.

Rwanda, he noted, is eager to leverage maritime connectivity with Pakistan to access broader business opportunities in South Asia.

The two ministers also discussed possibilities to initiate formal consultations between technical teams to assess the feasibility of a Pakistan-Rwanda shipping line and explore further joint ventures in maritime trade, port management, and technology.

Minister Junaid Chaudhry affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation, stating, “This partnership will not only benefit our two nations but also contribute to greater regional integration between South Asia and Africa.”

This engagement comes as Pakistan pursues a broader strategy to launch new maritime trade corridors with the East African Community, a bloc of eight countries with a combined GDP of $345 billion and a population exceeding 500 million.

The meeting concluded with both ministers reaffirming their commitment to a long-term partnership rooted in shared prosperity and mutual respect.

They expressed optimism that upcoming technical consultations and follow-up meetings would translate these discussions into actionable plans, strengthening economic, trade, and infrastructure ties between Pakistan and Rwanda.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook

Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook

3 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharme ..

Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed

5 minutes ago
 Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation ..

Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism

5 minutes ago
 Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ..

Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ACP

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boo ..

Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boost regional trade integration

5 minutes ago
 Govt’s consistent policies pull country from eco ..

Govt’s consistent policies pull country from economic quagmire: Federal Minist ..

5 minutes ago
DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers

DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers

5 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer emphasizes boosting halal meat export ..

Rana Tanveer emphasizes boosting halal meat exports

9 minutes ago
 Establishment of SEZs in Hub, Bostan to play key r ..

Establishment of SEZs in Hub, Bostan to play key role in Balochistan development ..

5 minutes ago
 IHC returns services of two judges to PHC

IHC returns services of two judges to PHC

5 minutes ago
 Pak-China cooperation to expand Pakistan’s econo ..

Pak-China cooperation to expand Pakistan’s economic development capacity

9 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi pr ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi praises Bait-ul-Mal’s efforts ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business