Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boost regional trade integration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe held a high-level meeting here on Monday to enhance economic cooperation and maritime connectivity between the both countries.

During the meeting, minister Junaid Chaudhry underscored Pakistan’s strategic maritime position, highlighting the country’s expanding port infrastructure, especially at Karachi and Gwadar.

He outlined Pakistan’s vision to transform into a regional maritime hub and invited Rwanda to explore investment and collaboration opportunities in this fast-growing sector.

Both sides discussed establishing a direct shipping line between Pakistan and Rwanda, a move expected to streamline trade, reduce logistics costs, and open new avenues for bilateral investment.

Minister Chaudhry emphasized that such connectivity would not only benefit both nations but also foster broader regional integration between South Asia and Africa.

Minister Nduhungirehe expressed Rwanda’s keen interest in forging robust maritime linkages with Pakistan. He praised Pakistan’s efforts to expand its maritime sector and highlighted the importance of cooperation in port development, logistics, and training.

Rwanda, he noted, is eager to leverage maritime connectivity with Pakistan to access broader business opportunities in South Asia.

The two ministers also discussed possibilities to initiate formal consultations between technical teams to assess the feasibility of a Pakistan-Rwanda shipping line and explore further joint ventures in maritime trade, port management, and technology.

Minister Junaid Chaudhry affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation, stating, “This partnership will not only benefit our two nations but also contribute to greater regional integration between South Asia and Africa.”

This engagement comes as Pakistan pursues a broader strategy to launch new maritime trade corridors with the East African Community, a bloc of eight countries with a combined GDP of $345 billion and a population exceeding 500 million.

The meeting concluded with both ministers reaffirming their commitment to a long-term partnership rooted in shared prosperity and mutual respect.

They expressed optimism that upcoming technical consultations and follow-up meetings would translate these discussions into actionable plans, strengthening economic, trade, and infrastructure ties between Pakistan and Rwanda.