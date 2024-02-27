Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for increased investment in key sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work towards increasing investment in key sectors, paving the way for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

The agreement reached between the two countries during a recently concluded visit of Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, Investment, Interior and Overseas Pakistanis, Dr. Gohar Ejaz to Saudi Arabia, where he held high-level discussions with Saudi authorities.

“The discussions were aimed at strengthening bilateral economic ties between the two nations,” said a news release here on Tuesday.

During his visit, Gohar Ejaz met with key Saudi officials including Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih and Commerce Minister Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi in Riyadh.

These meetings were aimed to exploring opportunities for collaboration and investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Accompanied by a delegation of 20 Pakistani industrialists, Gohar Ejaz held productive discussions with Saudi ministers on various avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

The discussions emphasized the importance of increasing cooperation in sectors such as oil and gas, construction, food, and agriculture.

Minister Gohar Ejaz highlighted the need to elevate trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the mutual benefits of closer economic cooperation.

Saudi ministers expressed their commitment to strengthening trade relations with Pakistan, affirming their willingness to explore new avenues for collaboration.