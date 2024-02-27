Open Menu

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Agree For Increased Investment In Key Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for increased investment in key sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work towards increasing investment in key sectors, paving the way for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

The agreement reached between the two countries during a recently concluded visit of Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, Investment, Interior and Overseas Pakistanis, Dr. Gohar Ejaz to Saudi Arabia, where he held high-level discussions with Saudi authorities.

“The discussions were aimed at strengthening bilateral economic ties between the two nations,” said a news release here on Tuesday.

During his visit, Gohar Ejaz met with key Saudi officials including Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih and Commerce Minister Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi in Riyadh.

These meetings were aimed to exploring opportunities for collaboration and investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Accompanied by a delegation of 20 Pakistani industrialists, Gohar Ejaz held productive discussions with Saudi ministers on various avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

The discussions emphasized the importance of increasing cooperation in sectors such as oil and gas, construction, food, and agriculture.

Minister Gohar Ejaz highlighted the need to elevate trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the mutual benefits of closer economic cooperation.

Saudi ministers expressed their commitment to strengthening trade relations with Pakistan, affirming their willingness to explore new avenues for collaboration.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Riyadh Oil Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Gas Commerce Agreement

Recent Stories

IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife D ..

IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation

12 minutes ago
 Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling ..

Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session

17 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors

34 minutes ago
 Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

12 minutes ago
 Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

12 minutes ago
APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards pli ..

APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards plight of Kashmiri detainees in j ..

7 minutes ago
 UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf

UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful pow ..

Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful power transfer exemplify its demo ..

7 minutes ago
 Huawei unveils Cloud, AI innovations at MWC 2024

Huawei unveils Cloud, AI innovations at MWC 2024

7 minutes ago
 Japan's core consumer prices up 2 pct in January

Japan's core consumer prices up 2 pct in January

22 seconds ago
 APHC draws OIC chief’s attention towards plight ..

APHC draws OIC chief’s attention towards plight of Kashmiri detainees in jails

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Business