Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further strengthen economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Monday agreed to further strengthen economic and business ties between the two brotherly countries.

The agreement was reached during a call on meeting of Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry both sides discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest.

On the occasion, Shaukat Tarin highlighted that Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan and the bilateral ties were rooted in centuries old religious, cultural and commercial links between the people of both the countries.

Moreover, he said, a large number of Pakistani expatriates were working in different fields and were a great asset for the country. The overseas Pakistanis play pivotal role in our economy through remittances, he added.

The finance minister further apprised the ambassador about the potential for increased collaboration between the two countries in the areas of agriculture and food security.

The Saudi Ambassador stated that Saudi Arabia was opening up to foreign investments and stressed upon the need for increase in mutual investments in different fields.