Pakistan, Saudi Arabia SAIs fostering deeper cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Office of the Auditor-General of Pakistan and General Court of Audit (GCA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia successfully concluded bilateral meeting here Monday, focusing on fostering closer ties between the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs), sharing innovative audit methodologies, and planning collaborative initiatives for the future.

According to press release, the GCA high-level delegation that participated in the discussion was led by its President, Dr. Hussam Bin Abdulmohsen Alangari.

During the meeting, both institutions reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and excellence in public sector auditing. They also agreed to share best practices in audit standards, performance audits, and Citizen Participatory Audits and expand expertise in thematic, IT/IS, and environmental and impact audits.

It was also agreed to collaborate on training programs, exchange trainers, address emerging auditing challenges, and plan cooperative audits, including a performance audit on the oil and gas sector in 2025.

“This collaboration marks a significant step toward fostering international cooperation in auditing. The exchange of ideas and methodologies will undoubtedly strengthen our capacity to meet emerging challenges and set new benchmarks for public accountability,” said Auditor-General of Pakistan, Ajmal Gondal while speaking on the occasion.

On the occasion, Dr. Hussam Bin Abdulmohsen Alangari praised Pakistan's initiatives in modernizing audit practices and expressed his enthusiasm for future collaborations.

“The partnership between our two SAIs is a testament to the shared vision of accountability and transparency. We are eager to build upon this momentum and address challenges collectively, ensuring value addition to public sector auditing globally,” he added.

The meeting underscored the importance of international collaboration to address emerging challenges and leverage innovative technologies in auditing. The discussions also highlighted support for Pakistan’s Audit Management Information System (AMIS) and enhanced coordination on global audit platforms.

This successful engagement marks the beginning of a strengthened partnership between the SAIs of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for deeper cooperation and knowledge-sharing to uphold public accountability and governance standards.

During the meeting, the Saudi delegation informed that they offer a 2-week internship, which is scheduled for mid-February at GCA for SAIs with whom they had signed MoUs.

This initiative aims to strengthen capacity building and facilitate knowledge sharing.

Similarly, the Saudi side also announced the launch of the second phase of the Fund for Improved SAI Performance (FISP), which is scheduled for mid-February.

This fund can support Capacity Building and ICT Solutions. The Office of AGP was also offered to apply for the second phase of FISP, which provides funds up to $40,000.