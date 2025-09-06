Pakistan Secures $4b Agri MoUs In Beijing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain attended the Pak-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing, where Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth over $4 billion were signed in the agriculture sector.
The one-day conference, held alongside the Prime Minister’s visit to China, featured an opening and closing ceremony as well as multiple business-to-business sessions.
The minister participated in meetings with leading Chinese and Pakistani agri-industry players. These included GDSP Dayu, GDSP Jessica EV, GDSP PIESAT, GDSP LOVOL, Sanyang Company Xinjiang and, Jinghua Seed Industry Company Limited. The federal minster also met with the representatives of Guard Agricultural Research and Services (Pvt) Limited, and China State Engineering Construction Corporation GDSP, among others, said a press release issued by the Food Security Ministry on Saturday.
During the meetings, the minister invited Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture sector with a focus on mechanization, seed development, smart farming, and precision agriculture for data-driven productivity gains.
He underlined that these areas are crucial for strengthening Pakistan’s food security while opening new avenues for bilateral cooperation.
Highlighting China’s $215 billion annual agricultural import market, Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan can play a significant role in supplying tropical and temperate fruits, vegetables, and cereal crops.
He stressed that Pakistan, as China’s closest neighbour and a “brotherly country,” offers geographical proximity and competitive pricing advantages compared to imports from Brazil and other Western countries.
The minister praised the initiatives of both Pakistani and Chinese agricultural companies under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to fostering long-term agri-sector partnerships with Beijing.
