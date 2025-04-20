Pakistan Secures Food Export Orders From Saudi Arabia: Shahid Imran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry regional committee on Food, Shahid Imran disclosed on Sunday that Pakistan has received significant number of exports orders from Saudi Arabia for high-quality food products that meet international standards.
Speaking to a delegation of food exporters led by Abd Ul Rehman Arain he said this deal could pave the way for long-term cooperation, fostering trust and opening doors for future ventures in agri-tech and value-added food products, said a news release.
He said fresh orders underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing interest in diversifying its food supply sources while strengthening bilateral trade ties with Pakistan.
Saudi importers, prioritizing food security under Vision 2030, now recognize Pakistan’s potential as a reliable supplier,he added.
He said current deal focuses on streamlining logistics, quality assurance protocols, and pricing structures. Pakistani exporters will strictly adhere to stringent Saudi regulatory requirements, ensuring products align with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) standards.
Export agreement promises economic uplift through increased export revenue and job creation in agriculture and food processing sectors.
Collaboration of private sectors of both countries highlights a strategic shift toward sustainable trade partnerships, benefiting Saudi consumers and Pakistan’s agrarian economy alike he concluded.
