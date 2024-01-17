Open Menu

Pakistan Secures Second LNG Cargo From SOCAR

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 06:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The government on Wednesday announced securing the second LNG cargo from the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) under the Government-to-Government Framework Agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and SOCAR.

“The cargo is scheduled for delivery in February 2024, further strengthening the energy partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan” the Ministry of Petroleum said in a news release.

PLL and SOCAR signed a landmark Framework Agreement under the Government-to-Government arrangement, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral energy cooperation between the two countries.

The Framework Agreement stipulates that SOCAR may offer 1 LNG cargo per month to PLL, while PLL's acceptance of these offers is subject to the demand for LNG in Pakistan and commercial considerations, ensuring a reliable and consistent supply of LNG to meet the country's growing energy demands.

The successful delivery of the first cargo under the agreement in December 2023 demonstrated the commitment of both PLL and SOCAR to fulfilling the terms of the Framework Agreement and fostering a mutually beneficial partnership.

The second LNG cargo further solidifies this partnership and underscores the importance of reliable energy supplies for Pakistan during the winter months.

