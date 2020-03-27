Pakistan Seeks Emergency IMF Aid to Deal With COVID-19 Outbreak - Georgieva

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON - 27th March, 2020) Pakistan has requested emergency assistance from the International Monetary Fund under its rapid financing instrument so the country can confront the coronavirus outbreak, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Friday.

"The authorities have continued their reform efforts to address Pakistan's economic challenges, but progress is being threatened by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and the deterioration in global economic and financial conditions," Georgieva said. "To support these efforts and ensure prompt and adequate relief to the people and the economy, the Government of Pakistan has requested financial assistance under the Fund's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)."