UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Seeks Emergency IMF Aid To Deal With COVID-19 Outbreak - Georgieva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Pakistan Seeks Emergency IMF Aid to Deal With COVID-19 Outbreak - Georgieva

Pakistan has requested emergency assistance from the International Monetary Fund under its rapid financing instrument so the country can confront the coronavirus outbreak, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Pakistan has requested emergency assistance from the International Monetary Fund under its rapid financing instrument so the country can confront the coronavirus outbreak, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Friday.

"The authorities have continued their reform efforts to address Pakistan's economic challenges, but progress is being threatened by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and the deterioration in global economic and financial conditions," Georgieva said. "To support these efforts and ensure prompt and adequate relief to the people and the economy, the Government of Pakistan has requested financial assistance under the Fund's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Threatened Progress From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Earth is our only home and preserving it is a join ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 157 billion ..

2 minutes ago

Couple to run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coron ..

2 minutes ago

CNG price reduced by Rs9 per liter in Islamabad, P ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19: Emergency services available for 24 hour ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.