Pakistan sees Rs300  surge in Gold prices per Tola      

All Pakistan Jemsand Jewelers Association says the current per tola price of gold in the nation stood at Rs.216,400, marking a notable rise after the recent addition of Rs.300.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) The price of gold per tola in the country on Tuesday experienced a surge, witnessing an increase of 300 rupees today.

This follows a decrease of 1900 rupees observed in the previous day's gold rates, with the per tola price settling at 216,100 rupees.

In the international market, today's gold prices have seen a notable uptick, with a 3-dollar increase, bringing the cost to 2030 Dollars per ounce. This fluctuation in global gold prices is likely to have an impact on the overall trends in the local market.