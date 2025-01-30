Open Menu

Pakistan, Serbia To Strengthen Bilateral Trade Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:23 PM

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday welcomed Serbia’s State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Damjan Jovic who is on an official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday welcomed Serbia’s State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Damjan Jovic who is on an official visit to Pakistan.

The minister expressed his gratitude for his official visit and highlighted its significance in fostering stronger economic cooperation between the two countries, said a news release.

He appreciated Serbia’s efforts in promoting collaboration and emphasized the untapped potential in trade and investment.

Jovic commended Pakistan’s hospitality and extended an invitation for Pakistan’s participation in Expo 2027, themed “Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All,” the first specialized expo to be held in the Balkans.

He encouraged close collaboration on joint projects under the Expo and highlighted opportunities in skilled labor, IT, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Jam Kamal reciprocated by inviting Serbian business representatives to participate in Pakistan’s FoodAg Expo, scheduled next year in Lahore.

He elaborated on Pakistan’s innovative approach to organizing sector-specific matchmaking and B2B events to facilitate targeted business collaborations.

He also outlined Pakistan’s strengths, including its status as the fourth-largest milk producer and the vast potential for meat exports. He emphasized opportunities in the services sector, particularly skilled labor such as nurses and IT professionals, supported by Pakistan’s youthful and dynamic workforce.

Additionally, the minister praised Serbia’s global achievements in sports, especially in tennis, and expressed interest in exploring sports collaborations between the two nations.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their resolve to strengthen economic ties, explore new areas of cooperation, and build on the shared vision of prosperity and partnership.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

1 minute ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

1 minute ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

14 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

4 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

4 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

4 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

4 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

8 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

19 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business