Pakistan Sets Sights On Sustainable Growth At WEF 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Pakistan is set to showcase its economic resilience and potential at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, with a focus on securing strategic partnerships, promoting sustainable investments, and advancing climate resilience

Pakistan's strategy for Davos 2025 is multifaceted, with a focus on securing bilateral and multilateral agreements in sustainable investment, climate resilience, infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy, said Advisor to Finance Minister in his message on X.

He said, Pakistan aims to position itself as a high-potential innovative economy, advocating for forward-thinking policy frameworks to tackle global challenges.

He said, the key priorities for country’s Finance and Economic Team, led by the Finance Minister, include securing strategic partnerships, promoting sustainable investments, advancing climate resilience, and positioning Pakistan as a hub for regional economic integration.

He said the key messages to be delivered to this high level forum would be that Pakistan is open for business, driven by resilience, innovation, stability, and reforms that ensure a competitive, investor-friendly environment.

The country seeks to attract bilateral and multilateral investments, policy support for green growth, and increased global recognition of its progress and potential.

Pakistan will also emphasize the importance of structural reforms for fiscal stability, energy transition, technology adoption, and inclusive growth, highlighting its commitment to transparency and accountability.

As a bridge between regions, Pakistan will advocate for equitable global growth, sustainable development, and shared prosperity through collaboration.

By showcasing its progress and potential, Pakistan aims to assert its role as a key player in global economic discussions, driving growth through policy reforms, empowering key sectors, and fostering public-private partnerships for resilience and innovation, he added.

