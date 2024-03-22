Open Menu

Pakistan, SFD Sign $107 Mln Hydropower Agreements

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan, SFD sign $107 mln hydropower agreements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) here Friday signed loan agreements US$ 66.00 million for Shounter Hydropower Project (48 MW) and US$ 41.00 million Jagran IV Hydropower Project (22 MW).

Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema witnessed the signing ceremony, according to press statement issued by Economic Affairs Division.

These endeavours aim at harnessing the indigenously available hydropower potential and generating 70 MW hydropower, which will be transmitted to the national grid.

Moreover, it will help in eradicating the menace of deforestation by providing electricity as an alternative to the energy needs of the local communities, who hitherto are entirely dependent on forest wood; and create economic opportunities for socioeconomic uplift of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention that a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), led by Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SFD is currently visiting Pakistan.

The delegation called on Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, the statement said adding the CEO, SFD, thanked him and government of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality as well as the conferment of award.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Electricity Saudi Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Ahad Cheema Million

Recent Stories

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

4 minutes ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

8 minutes ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

16 minutes ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

18 minutes ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

18 minutes ago
 Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

18 minutes ago
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

21 minutes ago
 LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

21 minutes ago
 HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

19 minutes ago
 Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropp ..

Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas

19 minutes ago
 Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisala ..

Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad

19 minutes ago
 New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business