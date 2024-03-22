Pakistan, SFD Sign $107 Mln Hydropower Agreements
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) here Friday signed loan agreements US$ 66.00 million for Shounter Hydropower Project (48 MW) and US$ 41.00 million Jagran IV Hydropower Project (22 MW).
Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema witnessed the signing ceremony, according to press statement issued by Economic Affairs Division.
These endeavours aim at harnessing the indigenously available hydropower potential and generating 70 MW hydropower, which will be transmitted to the national grid.
Moreover, it will help in eradicating the menace of deforestation by providing electricity as an alternative to the energy needs of the local communities, who hitherto are entirely dependent on forest wood; and create economic opportunities for socioeconomic uplift of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
It is pertinent to mention that a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), led by Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SFD is currently visiting Pakistan.
The delegation called on Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, the statement said adding the CEO, SFD, thanked him and government of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality as well as the conferment of award.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management
LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution
HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas
Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad
New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime
More Stories From Business
-
Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond deadline looms21 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index renews record high at close18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations54 minutes ago
-
Finance minister for enhancing Pak-Germany bilateral trade54 minutes ago
-
US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digital gaming industry2 hours ago
-
Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn inflation3 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes $300 mln by selling Panda Bonds to Chinese investors4 hours ago
-
Ethiopian envoy for further strengthening trade ties with Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge on outlook for interest rates3 hours ago
-
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China to form WG on 5 new economic corridors under CPEC5 hours ago
-
Political leaders congratulate Jam Kamal on appointment as Commerce Minister6 hours ago