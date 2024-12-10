- Home
- Business
- News
- Pakistan should develop its foundry, allied engineering sectors on modern scientific lines: Dr. Miro ..
Pakistan Should Develop Its Foundry, Allied Engineering Sectors On Modern Scientific Lines: Dr. Miroslav
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM
Pakistan should develop its foundry and Allied Engineering sectors on modern scientific lines in collaboration with Slovakia to introduce mechanized agriculture in addition to value addition and exporting the surplus to earn precious foreign exchange, said Dr. Miroslav Matejka, President of the Association of Foundries and Forges of Slovakia
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan should develop its foundry and Allied Engineering sectors on modern scientific lines in collaboration with Slovakia to introduce mechanized agriculture in addition to value addition and exporting the surplus to earn precious foreign exchange, said Dr. Miroslav Matejka, President of the Association of Foundries and Forges of Slovakia.
He was attending the first meeting of the newly constituted FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry) Standing Committee on Agriculture, Carbon Footprint/Zero Emissions, and Foundry & Allied Engineering on the special invitation of Engr. Ahmad Hassan convener FCCI sanding committee, here on Tuesday.
Dr. Miroslav Matejka was heading a 2-member delegation including Engineer Juraj Kovachik. Dr. Miroslav Matejka is also a member of Slovakia's expert commission on education and environmental protection.
He appreciated the proactive efforts of Engineer Ahmed Hasan to foster international collaborations in Pakistan's heavy manufacturing sector.
Discussions during the meeting revolved around critical issues affecting agriculture, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the foundry sector in Pakistan.
The participants underscored the need for adopting precision agriculture technologies and cultivating climate-resilient crops to boost agricultural yield. They also emphasized implementing industrial reforms to minimize GHG emissions, with a particular focus on energy-intensive industries such as foundries adopting sustainable practices.
Dr. Matejka and Engr. Kovachik highlighted the significant export potential of Pakistan’s foundry industry and assured their support for collaboration in advancing foundry technologies and heavy manufacturing sectors. The Slovak delegation also visited Chenab Engineering Works & Foundries Pvt Ltd, commending the facility’s high standards of workmanship.
The meeting was also attended by prominent members, including Engr. Asim Munir, Mr. Muzammil Sultan, Dr. Muhammad Arif, Dr. Muhammad Asif, and Mr. Muhammad Tayyab.
The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to driving tangible progress in its areas of focus, aiming for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy and the Faisalabad region in particular.
Recent Stories
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine
NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Paki ..
Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed
Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange
ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest
SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade
More Stories From Business
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Pakistan economic ties14 minutes ago
-
Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed14 minutes ago
-
SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade9 minutes ago
-
Private sector must be encouraged to provide houses at affordable rates: Mian Adrees9 minutes ago
-
5th Edition of Pak-America Business Summit held9 minutes ago
-
World stock markets mixed as rate calls loom, geopolitics weighs24 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Indust ..3 hours ago
-
SECP Appellate Bench handled 314 appeals till date during 20244 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits USC head office to discuss operations, future plans6 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar4 hours ago
-
Naqash condemns Indian suppression of Kashmiris6 hours ago