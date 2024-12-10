Open Menu

Pakistan Should Develop Its Foundry, Allied Engineering Sectors On Modern Scientific Lines: Dr. Miroslav

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM

Pakistan should develop its foundry, allied engineering sectors on modern scientific lines: Dr. Miroslav

Pakistan should develop its foundry and Allied Engineering sectors on modern scientific lines in collaboration with Slovakia to introduce mechanized agriculture in addition to value addition and exporting the surplus to earn precious foreign exchange, said Dr. Miroslav Matejka, President of the Association of Foundries and Forges of Slovakia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan should develop its foundry and Allied Engineering sectors on modern scientific lines in collaboration with Slovakia to introduce mechanized agriculture in addition to value addition and exporting the surplus to earn precious foreign exchange, said Dr. Miroslav Matejka, President of the Association of Foundries and Forges of Slovakia.

He was attending the first meeting of the newly constituted FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry) Standing Committee on Agriculture, Carbon Footprint/Zero Emissions, and Foundry & Allied Engineering on the special invitation of Engr. Ahmad Hassan convener FCCI sanding committee, here on Tuesday.

Dr. Miroslav Matejka was heading a 2-member delegation including Engineer Juraj Kovachik. Dr. Miroslav Matejka is also a member of Slovakia's expert commission on education and environmental protection.

He appreciated the proactive efforts of Engineer Ahmed Hasan to foster international collaborations in Pakistan's heavy manufacturing sector.

Discussions during the meeting revolved around critical issues affecting agriculture, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the foundry sector in Pakistan.

The participants underscored the need for adopting precision agriculture technologies and cultivating climate-resilient crops to boost agricultural yield. They also emphasized implementing industrial reforms to minimize GHG emissions, with a particular focus on energy-intensive industries such as foundries adopting sustainable practices.

Dr. Matejka and Engr. Kovachik highlighted the significant export potential of Pakistan’s foundry industry and assured their support for collaboration in advancing foundry technologies and heavy manufacturing sectors. The Slovak delegation also visited Chenab Engineering Works & Foundries Pvt Ltd, commending the facility’s high standards of workmanship.

The meeting was also attended by prominent members, including Engr. Asim Munir, Mr. Muzammil Sultan, Dr. Muhammad Arif, Dr. Muhammad Asif, and Mr. Muhammad Tayyab.

The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to driving tangible progress in its areas of focus, aiming for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy and the Faisalabad region in particular.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Exchange Education Agriculture Progress Slovakia Chamber Gas Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

10 minutes ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

10 minutes ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

9 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two killed, one injured in road accident

14 minutes ago
 NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of ..

NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine

14 minutes ago
NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred ..

NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case

14 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stre ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Paki ..

14 minutes ago
 Business community’s problems to be solved on pr ..

Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed

14 minutes ago
 Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cu ..

Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange

9 minutes ago
 ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapu ..

ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest

9 minutes ago
 SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to streng ..

SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business