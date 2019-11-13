UrduPoint.com
'Pakistan Should Exploit Its Expertise In Textile Sector'

Wed 13th November 2019

Pakistan should exploit its expertise in the textile sector to get a share from the textile market of Texas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan should exploit its expertise in the textile sector to get a share from the textile market of Texas.

This was stated by Miss Alicia, Dean marketing consultant of Austin USA, while addressing a meeting at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Wednesday.

She said that Texas was open for all types of businesses and Austin was being developed as a hub of textile with a focus on state-of-the-art fashion garments industry.

She said the state department of the USA had launched a funded programme to attract textile experts as well as young startups to visit and explore the Austin which was creating new opportunities.

She said many Pakistanis were already getting benefits of the programme by getting the best entrepreneurial skills.

The programme would continue till 2020 and more Pakistani youth should avail it by launching textile related products in addition to marketing their own brands, she added.

Miss Alicia Dean said the best possible facilities and incentives were being provided to people intending to start their business in Austin.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Rana Sikandar Azam, President FCCI, underlined the importance of Faisalabad in the national economy and said that this city alone was contributing 45% share in total textile export of Pakistan.

Later, a FCCI shield was presented to Miss Alicia while other delegates were also decorated with the FCCI pins.

