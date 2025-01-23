Open Menu

Pakistan Should Maximize Capitalization Of Export Potential: Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan should maximize capitalization of export potential: Envoy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan should maximize the capitalization of export potential of Saudi Arabia particularly in agriculture, textile, construction and IT sectors after the recent reforms in the Kingdom, said Ahmad Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that KSA has opened its economy with revolutionary reforms to attract foreign businesses and now Pakistani investors could register their companies with or without any Saudi sponsor.

He said that more than 90 Pakistani IT companies are already working in Saudi Arabia. Similarly, there are huge chances for the Pakistani business community to contribute their productive role in agriculture, textile, construction and other sectors.

He urged the FCCI members to explore Saudi markets to harvest maximum benefits from its emerging potential. He said that various international exhibitions including Asia Cup Football, Water Games, Expos and World Cup Football are scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia and Pakistanis must participate in these events to establish direct contacts with their Saudi Arabian counterparts.

He assured that he could help Pakistani businessmen to contact the serious Saudi businessmen so that Pakistani exporters particularly textilers could exploit its import potential.

Earlier, President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara pinpointed the huge difference in import and export of the two countries and said, "We must bridge this gap by enhancing Pakistani exports and convincing Saudi investors to set up industrial units in Pakistan."

He said that Faisalabad has the largest conglomerate of industrial estates including Value Addition City, M4 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate where Saudi investors could set up their own industrial units or launch joint ventures.

He also urged the government to provide an enabling environment for industrialization.

He said that Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the biggest import markets in the middle East but our exports are still unaware of its import potential.

He was optimistic that Ahmad Farooq would guide and facilitate local exporters to enhance their exports to KSA not only in textile but also in other diverse sectors.

Mian Muhammad Latif, Naveed Gulzar, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Mian Imtiaz, Rana Fayyaz Ahmad, Bilal Jamil, Muhammad Tariq, Bao Akram, Mian Tayyab, Ameer Ahmad and Muhammad Nauman participated in the question-answer session.

Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha offered vote of thanks while President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Ahmad Farooq.

Later, the Pakistani Ambassador in KSA also recorded his impressions in the FCCI’s Visitor Book.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve con ..

OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay

14 seconds ago
 Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

37 seconds ago
 ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan ..

ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..

5 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries im ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..

15 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

15 minutes ago
 LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of ra ..

LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape

20 minutes ago
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefi ..

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling

32 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh

45 minutes ago
 Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

46 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania ..

Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir

59 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fa ..

TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..

1 hour ago
 Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan ..

Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business