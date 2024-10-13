Pakistan should take full benefit of SCO summit: Kashif Anwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit can prove to be important for promoting regional cooperation and solving global problems. Holding this summit in Pakistan is an important opportunity and we should take optimum advantage of it.

Former president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar remarked this while talking to APP here Sunday. He added that the SCO summit, in a way is the best diplomatic opportunity that will help portray the positive image of Pakistan to the world community, besides creating immense investment opportunities.

Kashif Anwar said that the SCO can be a good platform to discuss ways and means to resolve regional/mutual disputes, adding that a reliable friend like China is already present on this platform and has also been supportive on our stance regarding India-Pakistan disputes, especially the Kashmir issue.

He said that the SCO success also depends on better relations between Pakistan and India, arguing that desired results from the SCO cannot be achieved as long as there is a lack of trust between the two countries. Both the countries would have to come on the dialogue table to settle down their mutual disputes, he said and added that regional cooperation would benefit all the countries including Pakistan.

To a question, he said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit is important for Pakistan's future economic and political plans which will increase Pakistan's global importance and open up new avenues of development in the region.

To another question, Kashif Anwar said that in addition to promoting trade and investment opportunities, efforts would also be made to gear up economic development among the member countries so as to promote mutual understanding and cooperation.

He was of the view, "This is a very important opportunity in our diplomatic history, because Pakistan, as the host country for the upcoming SCO summit, would play an important role in promoting regional cooperation and solving the problems faced at the global level.

The former LCCI president said that hosting the SCO summit would provide an opportunity to strengthen Pakistan's international reputation, asserting that Pakistan would play an important role in the goals of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In response to a question, he said that in the SCO moot, Pakistan would focus on strengthening infrastructure and economic ties at regional level, especially through projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), promoting law and order, besides working together to find solutions to security challenges such as terrorism, extremism and separatism to ensure a stable and peaceful environment. He said, "China needs access to hot water and Pakistan can benefit from it, our relations with Central Asian states are also good, we can also benefit from this."

About enhancing the country's exports, Kashif Anwar said, "We should reduce imports; set up more industry in the country; inexpensive machinery and raw materials can help reduce the input cost thus increase exports by making it competitive, which will greatly benefit the country. In the same way, giving modern technical training to the youth and sending them to countries where there is a high demand for them, this will also benefit Pakistan a lot.

He suggested that in the SCO summit, Pakistan should talk about Made in Pakistan to increase its exports. He mentioned that climate change has impacted Pakistan the most, and Pakistan should should sought help through this forum.