Pakistan, Singapore Discuss Enhanced Economic Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan, Singapore discuss enhanced economic ties

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq and her team held a productive discussion with a delegation from the Singapore business Federation (SBF) to further enhance the economic partnership between the two countries.

The SBF delegation was briefed on the current state of economic relations between Singapore and Pakistan.

The growth potential in various sectors was highlighted in the briefing. The two sides exchanged ideas on increasing trade in goods and services, focusing on untapped opportunities and strategies to promote bilateral trade.

The High Commissioner emphasized the importance of the Singapore Business Federation's role in fostering growth and facilitating a stronger economic partnership between Pakistan and Singapore.

