Pakistan Single Window Governing Council Reviews PSW Implementation

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Single Window Governing Council on Monday reviewed the progress of PSW implementation.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the 3rd meeting of the PSW Governing Council (GC) here.

Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Secretary to the GC briefed the participants on the implementation status of previous decisions of the GC.

The CEO of PSW gave a presentation on the progress already made and highlighted key challenges. The GC was informed that PSW program is on course to complete its 1st phase before the deadline of June 2022.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin expressed the government's complete support and commitment to PSW initiative aimed at facilitating trade and improving regulatory compliances.

He also lauded efforts of PSW Company and officials of Pakistan Customs.

The GC approved regulations for smooth operations of Trade Information Portal which is being launched by PSW Company this month to fulfill Pakistan's commitment under WTO's Agreement on Trade Facilitation. While giving approval on other key matters the GC also gave directions to relevant Ministry for ensuring immediate utilization of integration with PSW system.

Implementation of PSW is helping Pakistan to indigenously establish a single electronic platform to virtually regulate imports, exports and transit trade. This platform is also enabling Pakistan to become more competitive by integrating with fast evolving platforms at national regional and global level.

