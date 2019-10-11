Pakistan, Spain need to enhance trade volume in various sectors

Spanish Ambassador Manuel Durn Gimnez-Rico has said that Pakistan and Spain have been enjoying cordial relations and trade ties between the two countries are growing, but more efforts are needed to enhance bilateral trade volume in various sectors

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Spanish Ambassador Manuel Durn Gimnez-Rico has said that Pakistan and Spain have been enjoying cordial relations and trade ties between the two countries are growing, but more efforts are needed to enhance bilateral trade volume in various sectors.He said that Spain gives great importance to Pakistan for its trade ties, offering equal opportunity for this country to capture European trade markets.The Spanish ambassador was talking to All Pakistan Business Forum President Syed Maaz Mahmood during a meeting held at the Embassy.

APBF National board Member Aamir Barry and APBF Lahore Board President Amir Munir were also present in the meeting.He said Pakistani businessmen should reach out to the outside world to show the potential of their products that would help in attracting more investment and promoting trade.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a highly positive development as it has generated a lot of interest of the foreign investors. He said both countries should focus on diversification to improve trade and identify other potential areas of mutual cooperation.

He said APBF should take a sector-specific business delegation to Spain and assured that his embassy would cooperate to make this visit successful.He appreciated the role of APBF in boosting trade activities in the region and added that his embassy would be in touch with the Forum to increase the bilateral ties and bridge the gap between the business communities of the both countries.

Business to Business meetings and exchange of trade delegates is very important to strengthen the trade ties between the two countries, he added.