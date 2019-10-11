UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Spain Need To Enhance Trade Volume In Various Sectors

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:17 PM

Pakistan, Spain need to enhance trade volume in various sectors

Spanish Ambassador Manuel Durn Gimnez-Rico has said that Pakistan and Spain have been enjoying cordial relations and trade ties between the two countries are growing, but more efforts are needed to enhance bilateral trade volume in various sectors

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Spanish Ambassador Manuel Durn Gimnez-Rico has said that Pakistan and Spain have been enjoying cordial relations and trade ties between the two countries are growing, but more efforts are needed to enhance bilateral trade volume in various sectors.He said that Spain gives great importance to Pakistan for its trade ties, offering equal opportunity for this country to capture European trade markets.The Spanish ambassador was talking to All Pakistan Business Forum President Syed Maaz Mahmood during a meeting held at the Embassy.

APBF National board Member Aamir Barry and APBF Lahore Board President Amir Munir were also present in the meeting.He said Pakistani businessmen should reach out to the outside world to show the potential of their products that would help in attracting more investment and promoting trade.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a highly positive development as it has generated a lot of interest of the foreign investors. He said both countries should focus on diversification to improve trade and identify other potential areas of mutual cooperation.

He said APBF should take a sector-specific business delegation to Spain and assured that his embassy would cooperate to make this visit successful.He appreciated the role of APBF in boosting trade activities in the region and added that his embassy would be in touch with the Forum to increase the bilateral ties and bridge the gap between the business communities of the both countries.

Business to Business meetings and exchange of trade delegates is very important to strengthen the trade ties between the two countries, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Exchange Business Visit Spain Market All

Recent Stories

Nigeria Interested in Russian Su-57 Fighters, Tank ..

1 minute ago

Mother, infant died after falling into water tank

1 minute ago

Vivo V17 Pro Takes the Iconic Camera Design to New ..

19 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei jumps more than 1% on hope for US-C ..

4 minutes ago

Steps being taken to turn BISP into model of good ..

7 minutes ago

Will the industry run by arresting Nawaz Sharif ag ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.