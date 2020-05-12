UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Spends Over $ 1050 Million On Import Of Travel Services

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:59 PM

Pakistan spends over $ 1050 million on import of travel services

Pakistan has spent US $ 1050.185 million by acquiring different travel services from various countries during the first eight months of financial year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan has spent US $ 1050.185 million by acquiring different travel services from various countries during the first eight months of financial year 2019-20.

This shows growth of 14.15 percent as compared to US $ 919.990 million spent through provision of services during the last year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the imports of personal travel services grew by 16.86 percent, by going up from US $ 884.360 million last year to US $ 1033.495 million during July-February (2019-20).

Among these personal services, imports of personal expenditure decreased by 50.

33 percent, by going down from $1.530 million to $ 0.760 million whereas the education expenditure witness nominal increase of 0.19 percent from $74.370 million to $74.510 million, data revealed.

In addition, import of other personal services were rose by 18.52 percent, out of which religious services witnessed growth of 179.88 percent from $120.600 million to $337.534 million while the imports other services decreased by 9.76 percent from $687.860 million to $620.691 million.

Meanwhile, imports of business services witness declined of 53.16 percent, by going down from US $35.630 million to US $16.690 million, the PBS data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Business Education From Million

Recent Stories

Stocks down on fears over second wave as lockdowns ..

43 seconds ago

Hamza Shehbaz’s indictment deferred again in Ram ..

11 minutes ago

Sudan Registers 161 New COVID-19 Cases, Slight Dec ..

45 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

46 seconds ago

Fawad Ch says speeches by members in the parliamen ..

40 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Announces Gyms, Beauty Salons a ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.