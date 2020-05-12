Pakistan spends over $ 1050 million on import of travel services

Pakistan has spent US $ 1050.185 million by acquiring different travel services from various countries during the first eight months of financial year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan has spent US $ 1050.185 million by acquiring different travel services from various countries during the first eight months of financial year 2019-20.

This shows growth of 14.15 percent as compared to US $ 919.990 million spent through provision of services during the last year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the imports of personal travel services grew by 16.86 percent, by going up from US $ 884.360 million last year to US $ 1033.495 million during July-February (2019-20).

Among these personal services, imports of personal expenditure decreased by 50.

33 percent, by going down from $1.530 million to $ 0.760 million whereas the education expenditure witness nominal increase of 0.19 percent from $74.370 million to $74.510 million, data revealed.

In addition, import of other personal services were rose by 18.52 percent, out of which religious services witnessed growth of 179.88 percent from $120.600 million to $337.534 million while the imports other services decreased by 9.76 percent from $687.860 million to $620.691 million.

Meanwhile, imports of business services witness declined of 53.16 percent, by going down from US $35.630 million to US $16.690 million, the PBS data revealed.

