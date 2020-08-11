Pakistan spends over $3017 million on import of transport services

Pakistan spent US $ 3017.222 million by acquiring different transport services from various countries during the eleven months of fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan spent US $ 3017.222 million by acquiring different transport services from various countries during the eleven months of fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows decrease of 9.15 percent as compared to $3321.109 million spent through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the imports of sea transport services declined by 7.73 percent, by going down from US $ 1850.126 million during last year to US $ 1707.110 million during fiscal year under review.

Among the sea transport services, the imports of freight services witnessed decrease of 8.75 percent by declining from US $ 1653.376 million to US $ 1508.780 million whereas the imports of other sea transport services witnessed nominal increase of 0.80 percent from $196.750 million to $198.330 million.

The imports of air transport services witnessed decrease of 11.

29 percent by going down from $1440.260 million last year to $1277.665 million during July-May (2019-20).

Among the air transport services, the imports of passengers services decreased by 7.98 percent, from US $ 1195.420 million to US $ 1099.970 million, whereas the imports of freight services dipped by 22.27 percent, from US $ 151.430 million to US $ 117.705 million, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the imports of road transport services during the period under review, witnessed increase of 29.32 percent by going up from US $ 16.113 million to US $ 20.837 million during fiscal year under review, it added.

Among the road transport services, the imports of freight services decreased by 8.92 percent, from US $ 15.093 million to US $ 12.237 million during last year, while the import of postal and courier services also decreased by 20.53 percent, fromUS $ 14.610 million to US $ 11.610 million, the data revealed.