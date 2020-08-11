UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Spends Over $3017 Million On Import Of Transport Services

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:08 PM

Pakistan spends over $3017 million on import of transport services

Pakistan spent US $ 3017.222 million by acquiring different transport services from various countries during the eleven months of fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan spent US $ 3017.222 million by acquiring different transport services from various countries during the eleven months of fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows decrease of 9.15 percent as compared to $3321.109 million spent through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the imports of sea transport services declined by 7.73 percent, by going down from US $ 1850.126 million during last year to US $ 1707.110 million during fiscal year under review.

Among the sea transport services, the imports of freight services witnessed decrease of 8.75 percent by declining from US $ 1653.376 million to US $ 1508.780 million whereas the imports of other sea transport services witnessed nominal increase of 0.80 percent from $196.750 million to $198.330 million.

The imports of air transport services witnessed decrease of 11.

29 percent by going down from $1440.260 million last year to $1277.665 million during July-May (2019-20).

Among the air transport services, the imports of passengers services decreased by 7.98 percent, from US $ 1195.420 million to US $ 1099.970 million, whereas the imports of freight services dipped by 22.27 percent, from US $ 151.430 million to US $ 117.705 million, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the imports of road transport services during the period under review, witnessed increase of 29.32 percent by going up from US $ 16.113 million to US $ 20.837 million during fiscal year under review, it added.

Among the road transport services, the imports of freight services decreased by 8.92 percent, from US $ 15.093 million to US $ 12.237 million during last year, while the import of postal and courier services also decreased by 20.53 percent, fromUS $ 14.610 million to US $ 11.610 million, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Road From Million

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

19 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.