Pakistan spends over $454 mln on import of travel services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan has spent US $454 million by acquiring different travel services from various countries during the first seven months of current financial year 2020-21.

This shows decline of 49.67 percent as compared to US $901.965 million spent through provision of services during the last year (2019-20), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the imports of personal travel services decreased by 49.65 percent, by going down from US $ 886.905 million last year to US $ 446.

530 million during July-January (2020-21).

Among these personal services, imports of health related expenditure dipped by 9.52 percent while import of education expenditure however increased 18.60 percent.

In addition, import of other personal services were decreased by 55.19 percent, out of which religious services and other services decreased by 99.90 and 33.40 percent respectively.

On the other hand, imports of business services witness declined of 50.40 percent, by going down from US $15.040 million to US $7.470 million, the PBS data revealed.